Buffalo United Charter School honoring 8th grade graduates tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo United Charter School will honor its 49 graduating 8th grade students today.

The school will hold a drive-thru, socially distant ceremony.

It is being held from 5-7 p.m. tonight, on the school’s Manhattan Avenue grounds.

Each student will be recognized individually and will be given a graduation certificate.

They will also receive a special salute from teachers and staff.

Parents and family members are encouraged to decorate their cars for this event to honor students and all of their accomplishments.