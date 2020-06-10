Closings
Buffalo United Charter School honoring 8th grade graduates tonight

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo United Charter School will honor its 49 graduating 8th grade students today.

The school will hold a drive-thru, socially distant ceremony.

It is being held from 5-7 p.m. tonight, on the school’s Manhattan Avenue grounds.

Each student will be recognized individually and will be given a graduation certificate.

They will also receive a special salute from teachers and staff.

Parents and family members are encouraged to decorate their cars for this event to honor students and all of their accomplishments.

