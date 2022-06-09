BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) is looking for contractors to help get lead out of some of Buffalo’s older homes.

They’re being sought specifically for the Lead Paint Hazard Reduction Program, which offers remediation and repairs to both rental and owner-occupied homes in the city.

This program is being offered for low-to-moderate income households. Specifically, the agency wants to see work being done in parts of Buffalo where lead poisoning occurs more often. BURA identified them as the upper west side and Schiller Park areas.

“Lead in a household can be very deadly,” BURA said. “It is especially dangerous for children.”

To qualify, a home must have been built prior to 1978 and have one of the following:

A child aged six or younger living inside

A child aged six or younger visiting at least once a week for at least six hours

A tenant who is pregnant or a homeowner living in the home who is pregnant

Contractors who are interested in taking part in this program can attend a recruitment session on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. It’s happening at 2393 Main Street and will feature representatives from Belmont Housing Resources for Western New York, the City of Buffalo Permit and Inspection Services Department and the Safety and Health Training Center.

“BURA is also encouraging minority and women-owned business enterprises to apply. BURA and

its partners want to ensure that opportunities are equitably available to everyone in the

community,” BURA said.

The City of Buffalo will pay for contractors’ work, including painting, replacing doors and windows, and making other lead-safe improvements.