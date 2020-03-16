Buffalo VA Hospital suspending all visitation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo VA Medical Center will suspend all visitation at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say volunteers should not report unless otherwise directed, while veterans who have scheduled appointments should keep their appointment.

The VA Western New York Healthcare System asks you to stay home and call your primary care provider if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

If a veteran needs a walk-in clinic appointment, please contact the clinic ahead of going there.

Here are the numbers to call: