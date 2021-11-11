Buffalo VA reminds veterans of services to help those who are struggling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo VA is reminding our local heroes about the services they offer.

The VA hospital gives a wide range of care to the brave men and women who have served.

Some vets at the VA participate in the Battle Buddies program. The program gives active and former service members a mentor who they can talk to whether they’re struggling in combat or just in life.

One vet says having a battle buddy, and also being one for someone else, makes a difference.

“It’s not weak to send a text to a battle buddy and just say ‘Hey, battle buddy check,'” Army veteran Alyssa Vasquez says. “And it’s definitely not weak to respond honestly to that text and say ‘Hey, you know what, I’m having a rough time.'”

Counselors with the VA say we all can help our veterans by thanking them for their service, not just on Veterans Day, but every day.