Buffalo Waterfront opens just in time for holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Just in time for this holiday weekend and beautiful weather, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation announced the Buffalo Waterfront is back open.

Things are looking almost back to normal here at the Outer Harbor but there are some changes people must follow in order to stay safe.

Of course, everyone must maintain safe a social distance when coming out to the waterfront, either at the Outer Harbor or Canalside.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has put in place a schedule for sanitation at these locations where groups may gather.

That includes the bathrooms, which will now be limited to one person at a time at Canalside.

People will be asked to wear a mask and spend time only in small groups like the members of your household.

Officials say they want everyone to have a good time but be smart.

Just because things may be different this year, doesn’t mean they can’t be fun. Takeout orders will be available at Clinton’s Dish over at Canalside and the beer garden at Wilkeson Pointe.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.