Buffalo Waterfront opens with some changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Waterfront is open. With social distancing measures still in place, leaders are asking visitors to enjoy the outdoors safely.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and Be Our Guest released new information on Thursday morning.

“The Buffalo Waterfront is open for the public to enjoy, we are just asking visitors to be smart and follow social distancing rules while we work to keep our waterfront a safe and beautiful destination,” ECHDC Board Chairman Robert Gioia said. “The success of the upcoming summer season is entirely dependent on our ability to enjoy the waterfront in a whole new way; without crowds, concerts or even sharing food at a table. But in these difficult times we promise there will still be much to enjoy—especially the water, the wildlife and the magnificent sunsets.”

Here are the changes in place:

  • Restrooms are limited to one person at a time.
  • Most of the outdoor seating has been placed in storage. Any remaining seating is spaced six feet apart.
  • The beach at Canalside is temporarily closed, but transient docks are open.
  • Clinton’s Dish at Canalside and the beer garden at Wilkeson Pointe are available for takeout orders.
  • Food trucks will periodically be on site during busy weekends and holidays.
  • Fitness classes and children’s programming will be online.
  • On-site programming will include scavenger hunts, the Creators on the Boardwalk Farmers Market at Canalside and a drive-in movie series at the Outer Harbor.
  • This year’s July 4 celebration is cancelled.
  • Kayak and water bike rentals are available at Canalside, and soon will be at Wilkeson Pointe, too.
  • Caricatures, bicycle rentals, boat tours and cruises are temporarily closed.
  • The Queen City Bike Ferry is closed for the season.

