Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement, provides daily briefing at Roswell Park
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo & WNY Junior Soccer League cancels 2020 season

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo & Western New York Junior Soccer League has cancelled its 2020 season.

League President Bob Lichtenthal posted an update on the league’s website.

Lichtenthal says a number of alternatives were considered, but the Board of Directors came to a decision that it won’t be possible to hold this year’s season.

Instead, Lichtenthal has encouraged member clubs to look into other “community-based opportunities to possibly offer ‘house’ programs this fall.” He says it’s also a chance for club leaders to reassess their programs and make plans to strengthen them.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss