Buffalo & WNY Junior Soccer League cancels 2020 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo & Western New York Junior Soccer League has cancelled its 2020 season.

League President Bob Lichtenthal posted an update on the league’s website.

Lichtenthal says a number of alternatives were considered, but the Board of Directors came to a decision that it won’t be possible to hold this year’s season.

Instead, Lichtenthal has encouraged member clubs to look into other “community-based opportunities to possibly offer ‘house’ programs this fall.” He says it’s also a chance for club leaders to reassess their programs and make plans to strengthen them.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.