Buffalo woman admits to killing man inside Ivy St. apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has admitted to killing another person inside an apartment on Ivy St.
Evelyn Soto, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the October 2019 death of 23-year-old Luis Alicea. Soto beat him with a metal object, killing him at the scene.
When Soto is sentenced on April 21, she could spend up to 25 years in prison. She’s currently in custody without bail.
