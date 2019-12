BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was hit by an SUV Saturday night on Military Road.

A Buffalo woman, 43-year-old Tiffany Allen, stands accused with DWI and vehicular manslaughter.

Police said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Military Road.

The identity of the man who died was not immediately released.