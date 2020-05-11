Buffalo woman charged for almost hitting Buffalo Police officer with stolen vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo woman was charged for nearly striking a Buffalo Police officer with a stolen vehicle, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s Office.

Officials tell us on April 17 at 5:04 p.m., 31-year-old Amanda Turello allegedly stole a pickup truck that had the engine running while parked outside of a store on Broadway near Bailey Avenue.

The officer saw the stolen vehicle driving down Armbruster Street and exited his patrol car as Turello allegedly stopped and turned the vehicle around.

Officials say as she attempted to leave the area, she nearly hit the officer with the stolen vehicle.

The officer fired shots at the vehicle, and Turello was shot in the left hand.

She continued driving the vehicle onto Shepard Street and allegedly abandoned the vehicle and left on foot.

Buffalo Police say they found her hiding behind a house.

Turello received treatment for the injury to her hand, and the actions of the officer are still under investigation.

The DA’s Office says she was arraigned last Wednesday on charges of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

She was released on her own recognizance and is set to return to court on June 29 for a felony hearing.

