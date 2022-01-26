Buffalo woman comes in second during Jeopardy! appearance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maria Krasinski gave it her best, but wasn’t able to stop Amy Schnieder’s reign Tuesday night on Jeopardy!

The managing director, illustrator and sponge candy enthusiast from Buffalo competed on the show and came in second.

Schneider, whose winning streak has now reached 40 days, has won more than $1.3 million.

Earlier this month, western New Yorkers may have recognized a couple of other contestants on the show. Canisius professor Dr. Steve Chanderbhan was one, and Terry Wolfisch Cole, who now lives in Connecticut, was the other.