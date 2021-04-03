Buffalo woman dead after she’s hit by car while crossing on 3000 block of Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Main Street in Buffalo Friday night, according to the Buffalo Police.

Police the accident happened on the 3000 block of Main Street around 11 p.m. when the woman was hit by a northbound Dodge Charger while she was crossing the street.

We’re told the 41-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time and police say an investigation into if the male driver was speeding is underway.

BPD says the driver is cooperating with authorities.