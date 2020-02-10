Breaking News
April 28th officially set as date of special election in New York’s 27th Congressional District

Buffalo woman facing 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo woman has admitted to killing her boyfriend.

Nateonna Roland pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on the day jury selection in her trial was supposed to begin.

This past July, Roland fatally stabbed Brendan Benjamin, 21, on E. Eagle St. during a domestic dispute.

Benjamin was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private vehicle, but later died from his injuries.

When Roland is sentenced on March 13, she could spend up to 25 years in prison. Currently, she remains held without bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss