Buffalo woman facing 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo woman has admitted to killing her boyfriend.

Nateonna Roland pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on the day jury selection in her trial was supposed to begin.

This past July, Roland fatally stabbed Brendan Benjamin, 21, on E. Eagle St. during a domestic dispute.

Benjamin was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private vehicle, but later died from his injuries.

When Roland is sentenced on March 13, she could spend up to 25 years in prison. Currently, she remains held without bail.