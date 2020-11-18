Buffalo woman facing 7 years in prison for vehicular manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has admitted to vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash took place in the city this past December.

On the night of December 7, Tiffany Allen, 44, was driving north on Military Rd. when she struck a pedestrian near Skillen St.

That pedestrian, 51-year-old Jeffrey Chilson, was taken to ECMC, but he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that while she was driving, Allen was under the influence of alcohol.

Her sentencing will take place on January 20. She faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

Allen is currently free on $2,500 bail.