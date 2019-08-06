Sister of Buffalo woman who died crossing PA highway believes she was out asking for donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family from Buffalo is mourning the death of a woman who died while crossing four lanes of traffic in Summit Township, Pennsylvania, near Erie.

The older sister of Mary Howard says she shouldn’t have been out there in the first place. Mary was hit by a pickup truck just after 8:30 at night while walking across Route 97 and died at the scene. She was 18 years old.

Olivia Howard says that Mary was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and developed several physical and mental disabilities.

“Mary was definitely a fighter,” said Howard. “She was pretty loving, she was a pretty loving, she just really wanted to make people happy.”

She questions why Mary was out there. Olivia said her sister was out asking for donations for an organization called “Stop the Bullying,” and its stickers and signs were found at the crash site.

A memorial service is planned for next week in Buffalo, as the family raises money to bring Mary’s body back to New York. You can find more information here.