Buffalo woman fined after hitting bicyclist with truck at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was fined $200 for hitting a bicyclist with a pickup truck last year.
The incident occurred in September 2020, during a demonstration in front of City Hall. Joanna Gollnau, 26, was driving through Niagara Square when she struck a woman who was seated on a bicycle.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries.
On Tuesday morning, Gollnau pleaded guilty to failure to exercise due care — a violation. In addition to the fine, she also received two points on her driver’s license.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.