Buffalo woman fined after hitting bicyclist with truck at Niagara Square

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was fined $200 for hitting a bicyclist with a pickup truck last year.

The incident occurred in September 2020, during a demonstration in front of City Hall. Joanna Gollnau, 26, was driving through Niagara Square when she struck a woman who was seated on a bicycle.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries.

On Tuesday morning, Gollnau pleaded guilty to failure to exercise due care — a violation. In addition to the fine, she also received two points on her driver’s license.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now