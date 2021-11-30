Buffalo woman fined after hitting bicyclist with truck at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was fined $200 for hitting a bicyclist with a pickup truck last year.

The incident occurred in September 2020, during a demonstration in front of City Hall. Joanna Gollnau, 26, was driving through Niagara Square when she struck a woman who was seated on a bicycle.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries.

On Tuesday morning, Gollnau pleaded guilty to failure to exercise due care — a violation. In addition to the fine, she also received two points on her driver’s license.