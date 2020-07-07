Buffalo woman gets probation after stabbing 6-year-old son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo mother has been sentenced to five years of probation for stabbing her six-year-old child.

This past October, Zakiyyah Wolfford stabbed the boy inside their apartment on Purdy St. He suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and arms.

Police responded to the home after a neighbor called them. When police arrived, Wolfford was found on the porch with self-inflicted stab wounds.

She later pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted assault.

Along with her sentence, an eight-year order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.

