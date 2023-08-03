BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Teiyahna Bivens, 21, was charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

On July 23, officials say Bivens allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest in the area of Gerhardt Street and Northhampton Street. The victim, 23-year-old Micqueal Rogers later died from his injury at ECMC.

Bivens is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 9 for a pre-trial conference and bail was set at $200,000 cash, bond, or partially secured surety bond. If convicted of the highest charge, she faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.