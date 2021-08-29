Buffalo woman jumps from second-story overhang to safety during Sidney Street fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews with Buffalo Fire battled a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning on Sidney Street.

The fire started just before 11:25 a.m. on the second floor of a home on 80 Sidney Street. A woman jumped from a second-story overhang to the safety of a Buffalo firefighter. We’re told neighbors also helped in the rescue effort.

The Red Cross is helping four adults and two children affected by the blaze.

Investigators estimate the house took an estimated $100,000 of damage. The cause is under investigation.