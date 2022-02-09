Buffalo woman killed in hit-and-run on Bailey near Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.
Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., police say the 27-year-old Buffalo woman was crossing the street near Broadway when she was hit by what appeared to be a white SUV. The driver did not stop.
The pedestrian was taken to ECMC, but did not survive.
Anyone with information on this hit-and-run incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.