Buffalo woman receives probation for allowing ex-boyfriend to write fake prescriptions for Adderall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo woman was sentenced to one-year probation on Friday for allowing her ex-boyfriend to write fake prescriptions for Adderall.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Phousavath Luangrath allowed her ex, James Keefe, to write the prescriptions using her information between February 2 and December 21, 2017.

According to officials, Keefe was a New York State licensed physician and a DEA Registrant, and he wrote the prescriptions to get the Adderall for personal use.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s Office tells News 4 the prescriptions were issued not for a legitimate purpose and were outside the usual course of professional practice.

Luangrath was issued ten prescriptions in her name by Keefe for Schedule II controlled substances.

Officials say Keefe was previously convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone, hydrocodone, and amphetamine, and is awaiting sentencing.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.