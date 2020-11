BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police tell News 4 they’re investigating a Tuesday night fatal shooting.

Ferry-Fillmore officers say they responded to a call of a person down just before 6 p.m. yesterday in a lot in the first block of St. Louis Avenue.

The 25-year-old Buffalo woman was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tipline at 716-847-2255.