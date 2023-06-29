BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was stabbed five times by another person while exiting a bus Thursday morning, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) told News 4.

The NFTA says the 38-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with the alleged assailant, a 27-year-old Buffalo woman, shortly before 7 a.m. She was stabbed twice in the leg and three times in the ear while they were getting off the Route 24 bus, according to NFTA officials.

The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Since the incident, the 27-year-old has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The NFTA is calling this an isolated incident, saying no one else was injured.