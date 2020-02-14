Buffalo woman takes plea deal, admitting to repeatedly stabbing young son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has accepted a plea deal and admitted she repeatedly stabbed her six-year-old son in October.

Zakiyyah Wolfford on Friday pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault. She is free on $20,000 property bond until her May 5 sentencing. She could at that time receive up to four years in prison.

On October 9, Wolfford cut her son at a home on Purdy Street. Court papers say he was cut across his upper torso, arms and hands with a large kitchen knife.

The incident happened after Wolfford was released after she was held for weeks at the Erie County Medical Center. Her attorney says she is going through counseling, and was off her medication that day. Wolfford hopes to reunite with her son but hasn’t seen him since.

The attorney said the boy has since recovered.