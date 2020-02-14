Breaking News
Deceased Musician Rick James accused of rape in Child Victims Act case
Live Now
News 4 at Noon
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo woman takes plea deal, admitting to repeatedly stabbing young son

Buffalo
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has accepted a plea deal and admitted she repeatedly stabbed her six-year-old son in October.

Zakiyyah Wolfford on Friday pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault. She is free on $20,000 property bond until her May 5 sentencing. She could at that time receive up to four years in prison.

On October 9, Wolfford cut her son at a home on Purdy Street. Court papers say he was cut across his upper torso, arms and hands with a large kitchen knife.

The incident happened after Wolfford was released after she was held for weeks at the Erie County Medical Center. Her attorney says she is going through counseling, and was off her medication that day. Wolfford hopes to reunite with her son but hasn’t seen him since.

The attorney said the boy has since recovered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss