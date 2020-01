BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo woman who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from a senior facility will have more time to pay the money back.

Rhonda Henderson was in charge of helping residents pay bills and buy groceries at Saint John Towers on Michigan Avenue.

Prosecutors say between 2014 and 2017 she stole more than $55,000 from the victims.

Today, a judge gave her until the end of March to pay the rest of the money back.

Henderson faces up to 36 years in prison.