Buffalo Youth Program Coordinator charged with criminal sexual act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo Crime Prevention Program Coordinator was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Tuesday, according to District Attorney John Flynn’s Office.

Charges against 50-year-old Antwan Diggs include first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, and forcible touching.

Officials say on August 19 at 2:30 p.m. in Buffalo, Diggs allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim by forcible compulsion, and also forcibly touched the victim and subjected them to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

Sources tell News 4, Diggs, originally from Philadelphia, is currently a Program Coordinator for the city’s BURA Community Crime Prevention Initiative, introducing youth in the city to community service and leadership development.

He is set to return to court Monday, October 21, at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

A city spokesperson says Diggs will be placed on administrative leave immediately. He’s been an employee with the city for 15 years.

City officials discussed the charges against Diggs this afternoon: