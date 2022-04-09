BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Easter Bunny is pretty busy this time of year, but he still made time to swing by the Buffalo Zoo for an Easter egg hunt.

Around 1,300 friends of the Buffalo Zoo will make their way through the exhibits this weekend, while kicking off spring with an Easter egg hunt, plenty of prizes, and a visit from everyone’s favorite bunny.

“It’s just a great way to get out and enjoy the zoo and have a little fun, hopefully, on a spring weekend here in Buffalo,” said Keesha Bullock, chief external relations director for the zoo.

In previous years, zoo volunteers hid thousands and thousands of eggs around the grounds. This year, it’s a little bit different. Bullock told News 4 the zoo is still being a little cautious due to COVID, but she could see the traditional hunt being brought back in the future.

“We have 12 stations all around the zoo, which is great, because you get to see all the exhibits and all the animals as you go on the scavenger hunt,” Bullock said. “At each table, we have a spring treat, little toys and fun surprises.”

And for those speedy zoo adventurers — a chance at even more Easter fun.

“We also have six golden eggs hidden around the zoo for really big special prizes as well,” Bullock added.

There’s also a VIP section, where families can get a one-on-one with some of the zoo’s friendliest animals. While the Easter Eggsperience is sold out for the weekend, there are still plenty of opportunities for everyone to visit their favorite exhibits.

“If you don’t have an Easter Eggsperience ticket, please come to the zoo,” Bullock said. “All the exhibits are open.”

The Buffalo Zoo is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. seven days a week, and all pandemic restricts are lifted.