Buffalo Zoo lays out reopening plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Zoo is getting ready for when it can reopen its doors, and it might look a little different with social distancing measures in place.

The zoo is part of Phase Four in the state’s reopening plans.

“Our number one concern is obviously developing a plan that allows our guests and our community to return to the zoo safely,” said Buffalo Zoo CEO Norah Fletchall. “The extra added precautions that we have to take are based on the idea that we have to keep our staff safe and we also have to keep our animals safe so that’s very important to us so all of those guidelines will help us to make sure that those things happen.”

The changes you can expect include, having your temperature taken before entering the zoo, and you’ll also have to buy tickets online ahead of time.

Guests three and up will be required to wear masks throughout the zoo, even while outside.

The zoo will be closed one day a week for an extra day of cleaning.

Officials say their reopening plan is based on CDC guidelines, the governor’s requirements, and results from a public survey.

The zoo will also limit the number of visitors inside the facility and require people to follow social distancing requirements.