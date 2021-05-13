Buffalo Zoo looking for help naming new African lion cubs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Okay, Western New Yorkers, listen up, the Buffalo Zoo is calling on the community to help name new African lion cubs.

The zoo says the cubs are growing quickly, and after revealing the genders to be a boy and a girl, animal care staff at the zoo selected six names open for community vote.

Here are the options:

Girl Names

Dahlia meaning “gentle” in Swahili Zahra meaning “flower” in Swahili Zawadi meaning “gift” in Swahili

Boy Names

Augustus is the middle name of the Roman Emperor, Tiberius Khari meaning “king” like in Swahili Neo meaning “gift” in Swahili

According to the zoo, the public can vote here, and each vote is $1, and people can cast as many votes as they want.

The winning names will be announced sometime in the next week when the cubs make their public debut.

Zoo officials say proceeds generated will benefit the Buffalo Zoo and the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Lion SAFE Program to aid in African lion conservation efforts.