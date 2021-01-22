Buffalo Zoo makes friendly bet with Kansas City Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo and the Kansas City Zoo are placing a friendly bet, where no matter what, a conservation organization will win.

Here’s the stipulation: If the Bills beat the Chiefs this Sunday, the Kansas City Zoo will give a contribution to Polar Bears International. If the Chiefs win, the Buffalo Zoo will give a contribution.

In addition to that, the losing zoo will have to “provide their polar bears with fun enrichment themed for the winning team,” the Buffalo Zoo says.

“Our team, like the rest of the community, here in Buffalo has Bills fever, and we can’t wait for

this weekend’s matchup,” said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall. “I know our

colleagues in Kansas City feel the same way for their team. No matter the outcome, this friendly

wager is a win for polar bears and another outstanding conservation organization.”

Polar bears are the largest land carnivores in the world, but according to a recent report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), there are only an estimated 26,000 left in the wild.

The IUCN says the loss of Arctic sea ice, due to climate change, is the biggest threat to the polar bear population.