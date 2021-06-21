Buffalo Zoo now operating without capacity restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Summer is back, and so are we!” The Buffalo Zoo wrote as it announced that it’s now operating without capacity restrictions.

Guests can arrive any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the zoo’s Facebook post.

“All of us at the Zoo are committed to creating an experience that puts the well-being of our guests, our team, and our animals first,” zoo officials said.

Unvaccinated guests two and older still need face coverings in all outdoor buildings and exhibits, and the zoo says guests are advised to keep their masks on them at all times during their visit.

The zoo also encourages all guests, including members, to reserve an online ticket in advance.

