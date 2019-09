BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Zoo is marking the end of summer by lowering ticket prices on Monday.

All day Labor Day visitors can get in for $5.

It will be the last day that Boomerang Island and the OMG Dinosaurs exhibit will be open.

The zoo will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and parking costs $5 a car.