Buffalo Zoo open daily during winter holiday break

Starting today, and through New Year’s Eve, the Buffalo Zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo says these winter hours are a seasonal change and will last until March 28, 2021.

It began winter hours on November 16 and has been open only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the winter hours, the zoo says members will receive complimentary perks when they visit. Members must show their current, valid membership card.

Temperature checks, mask requirements, and modifications to some guest pathways and routes remain in effect.

Zoo officials tell News 4 they will be open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day. The zoo will be closed on Christmas Day.

