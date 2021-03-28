Buffalo Zoo opens 7 days a week starting Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday the Buffalo Zoo will be open 7 days a week.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Since November, The Buffalo Zoo has only been open 3 days a week. and officials are excited to somewhat begin returning to normal.

They want to stress every precaution is being taken to keep zoo-goers safe.

Buffalo Zoo Communications Director Christian Dobosiewicz said, “We’re still encouraging everyone to wear masks when they come. There are social distancing markings at all the exhibits we have hand sanitizing stations and handwashing stations throughout.”

The zoo recommends reserving tickets online.

When you purchase tickets on the zoo’s website you select a time frame to go.

But there is no limit to how long guests stay and goes for zoo members as well.

This will help with social distancing and capacity requirements.