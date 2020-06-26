Buffalo Zoo reopening next Thursday to members, Friday to public

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–With enhanced health and safety measures in place to protect guests, team members, and animals, the Buffalo Zoo will reopen next Thursday, the zoo announced today.

Zoo officials say it will open to members only on Thursday and the public on Friday, July 3.

The zoo will close on Tuesdays for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Safe steps at the zoo include:

Temperature checks using no-touch forehead thermometers for all guests and team members Required masks/face coverings for all guests age two and above A dedicated cleaning and disinfection team and a closure every Tuesday for deep cleaning and sanitation Reduced daily guest capacity to assist with social distancing Required advance online ticket purchase at BuffaloZoo.org, timed entry and touchless, cashless transactions Modifications to some guest pathways and closures of some exhibit features.

Upon reopening, the zoo is giving members a new benefit called “Buffalo Zoo Member Mornings.”

Officials say, each day the zoo is open, members can enter at 9 a.m., one hour before the general public.

For more details and information on the zoo reopening, or to purchase tickets, click here.

