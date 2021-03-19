Buffalo Zoo to be open every day starting March 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting March 29, the Buffalo Zoo will be open seven days a week.

Visitors can come to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and reservations are required.

TICKETS | Book a reservation here.

The requirement for reservations is so that the zoo can manage capacity, due to New York’s COVID-19 guidelines. When guests choose their arrival time, they can stay for as long as they’d like.

Up until the 29th, the Buffalo Zoo’s winter hours, which are the same time frame, but only between Friday-Sunday, will remain in effect.