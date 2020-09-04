Buffalo Zoo to return to regular hours on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Wednesday, September 9, the Buffalo Zoo will be returning to its regular hours.

The zoo made the announcement on Friday, saying temperature checks, mask requirements and modifications to some guest pathways and routes will still be in effect.

“While there are still many hurdles to overcome, we are happy to return back to normal

operating hours at the Buffalo Zoo,” said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall. “Our peak season is coming to a close, so it made sense to return to our normal hours of operation.”

The Buffalo Zoo had closed in March, but it reopened with safety measures in place this past July.

On the day it returns to normal hours, the Buffalo Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests may stay until 5 p.m.

More information on hours and tickets can be found here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.