Buffalo Zoo welcomes 2-year-old Eastern black rhino

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is welcoming Lulu — a two-year-old Eastern black rhino!

The zoo’s new addition comes from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and she’ll live in the former elephant exhibit.

“Collaboration with other accredited zoos is one of the ways we help to save species, said Norah Fletchall, President and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo. “With Lulu’s arrival in Buffalo, our colleagues in Cleveland now have the opportunity to continue their excellent work in black rhino breeding and research.”

This is the Buffalo Zoo’s first time having two species of rhino at once.

The Rhino yard is packed with Rhinos on April 2, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“The Eastern black rhino is rare in zoos with only 59 animals (30 males/29 females) in North America so being able to house and care for Lulu helps open up critical space to increase breeding and sustainability of the species,” said Lisa Smith, general curator of the Buffalo Zoo. “As a keeper years ago, I had the privilege of working with Inga, Lulu’s grandmother. Now as the Eastern black rhino Species Survival Plan coordinator and General Curator for Buffalo Zoo, it is an honor to work with Lulu and manage multiple generations of this magnificent species.”

Guests should expect to see Lulu in early September, after she spends a few weeks getting used to her new environment.

Baby Rhino and it’s mother play for the first time in the mud at the The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on March 2, 2018. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

