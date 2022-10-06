BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fitting right in with the city where they’ve arrived, the Buffalo Zoo is welcoming three new American Plains bison.

The three female animals, who are just over a year old, came to the Queen City from a zoological safari park outside Columbus, Ohio. They’re half-sisters, according to The Buffalo Zoo.

“Wilma, our 29-year-old female, & the new bison have seen & approached each other through the fence in their outdoor enclosure, and so far, the ladies getting to know each other is going well,” the zoo wrote on Twitter.

The bison’s names will be revealed over the next few weeks.

MORE | See the zoo’s announcement on Twitter here.