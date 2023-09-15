BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is introducing a new member to their Red Panda Exhibit.

The zoo announced Thursday that they are welcoming Mogwai, a one and a-half year old red panda from the Pueblo Zoo in Pueblo, Colorado. The announcement comes days ahead of International Red Panda Day on Saturday.

The zoo says that Mogwai’s move was based on a recommendation made by the Species Survival Plan for Red Pandas from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Mogwai can be seen in the zoo’s red panda exhibit, where he spends his time sleeping in trees and above the glass viewing window.

Red pandas are an endangered species native to eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. They are most easily identified by their reddish-brown fur and white markings.

According to the zoo, their other male red panda, Scout, is being moved to the Pueblo Zoo based on the SSP’s recommendation. In a year or so, they say they hope to bring a female in to be a mate for Mogwai.

More information on the Buffalo Zoo and it’s exhibits can be found here.

(Scout, Buffalo Zoo)