Buffalo Zoo welcomes North American river otter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North American river otter from Bloomington, Illinois now calls Buffalo home.
The Buffalo Zoo brought in Mindy, and you may have seen her over the past month.
Mindy is a year and a half old. She was born at the Miller Park Zoo.
