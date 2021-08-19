Buffalo Zoo welcomes North American river otter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North American river otter from Bloomington, Illinois now calls Buffalo home.

The Buffalo Zoo brought in Mindy, and you may have seen her over the past month.

Mindy is a year and a half old. She was born at the Miller Park Zoo.

