BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Zoo introduced us to a couple of its newest residents — Tater and Salvador.

Salvador is a 12-year-old ocelot who comes to Buffalo from California, and Tater is a 5-year-old black howler monkey from the John Ball Zoo in Michigan.

Both animals can be found in the Rainforest Falls section of the Buffalo Zoo.

“As with all animals here at the Zoo, both animals are taking some time to get used to their new surroundings,” the Buffalo Zoo. “Salvador will be taking over the ocelot exhibit, and Tater will eventually be joining our two female howler monkeys, Jasper and Lily. Right now, both animals can best be seen in the afternoon.”