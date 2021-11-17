Buffalo Zoo’s new baby rhino gets a name

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo’s new baby rhino has a name!
The zoo announced on Wednesday afternoon that the female calf will be called Georgia. In a recent vote, people were able to pick between that and Georgie.
The name is derived from the little one’s father, George. George used to live at the Buffalo Zoo, but is now at another facility.
The calf was born to Tashi — a greater one-horned rhino. This was Tashi’s fifth calf, but the first with George.
