BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As temperatures rise and summer is in sight, the City of Buffalo is reminding the community they can cool off at their local splash pads.

People all over Buffalo can now enjoy the summer season with a chance to beat the heat on weekends, holidays and through Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Two of Buffalo’s splash pads, from Kensington and Allison Park, are expected to reopen soon once construction is complete.

The Kensington Park splash pad is expected to open on May 29 and the Allison pad is expected to be ready in mid-June.

Buffalo Splash Pad Locations:

Cazenovia Park – Warren Spahn Way, Buffalo, NY 14220

Houghton Park – 1675 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14206

Kensington Park – 665 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

Lanigan Park – 380 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14204

Lincoln Park – 500 Parkhurst Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14223

Masten Park – 369 Best St, Buffalo, NY 14204

MLK Jr. Park Basin -Martin Luther King Park, Buffalo, NY 14211

Ralph C. Wilson Park – 130 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Roosevelt Park – 501 Sycamore St, Buffalo, NY 14212

Schiller Park – Schiller Park Rd, Syracuse, NY 13203

For any questions about splash pad rules or hours, click here.