BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As temperatures rise and summer is in sight, the City of Buffalo is reminding the community they can cool off at their local splash pads.
People all over Buffalo can now enjoy the summer season with a chance to beat the heat on weekends, holidays and through Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Two of Buffalo’s splash pads, from Kensington and Allison Park, are expected to reopen soon once construction is complete.
The Kensington Park splash pad is expected to open on May 29 and the Allison pad is expected to be ready in mid-June.
Buffalo Splash Pad Locations:
- Cazenovia Park – Warren Spahn Way, Buffalo, NY 14220
- Houghton Park – 1675 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14206
- Kensington Park – 665 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215
- Lanigan Park – 380 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14204
- Lincoln Park – 500 Parkhurst Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14223
- Masten Park – 369 Best St, Buffalo, NY 14204
- MLK Jr. Park Basin -Martin Luther King Park, Buffalo, NY 14211
- Ralph C. Wilson Park – 130 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202
- Roosevelt Park – 501 Sycamore St, Buffalo, NY 14212
- Schiller Park – Schiller Park Rd, Syracuse, NY 13203
For any questions about splash pad rules or hours, click here.