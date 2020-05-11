BuffaloPride Instagram challenge encouraging teens to stay at home during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–City officials are encouraging young adults to participate in #BuffaloPause.

The weekly Instagram challenge calls on teens ages 13 to 18 to help spread the message of how important it is to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now through the week of June 8, a new challenge will be posted to Mayor’s Brown Instagram page.

Each week up to 50 people will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

Organizers say they wanted to give people a way to have fun while being safe.

All entries for #BuffaloPause must take place at home indoors or outdoors following proper social distancing guidelines.

Winners will be notified via direct message.