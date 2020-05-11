1  of  2
Coronavirus
Some parts of New York are ready to reopen, but WNY still has requirements to meet Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County leaders give an update on local coronavirus cases News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

#BuffaloPride Instagram challenge encouraging teens to stay at home during pandemic

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–City officials are encouraging young adults to participate in #BuffaloPause.

The weekly Instagram challenge calls on teens ages 13 to 18 to help spread the message of how important it is to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now through the week of June 8, a new challenge will be posted to Mayor’s Brown Instagram page.

Each week up to 50 people will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

Organizers say they wanted to give people a way to have fun while being safe.

All entries for #BuffaloPause must take place at home indoors or outdoors following proper social distancing guidelines.

Winners will be notified via direct message.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss