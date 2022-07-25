BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo’s Allison Park splash pad is back up and running for the community to cool off.

The 38 Rees Street splash pad was closed for repairs earlier this summer. Work crews have cleared out and the pad is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Now that the Allison Park Facility has opened up, city residents now have 11 splash pads to beat the heat.

Queen City residents can also enjoy the Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy indoor swimming pools for free.

Here are the hours for the pools:

Cazenovia Pool, 626 Abbott Rd.

Monday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday – CLOSED

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 7p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lovejoy Pool, 1171 E. Lovejoy St.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.