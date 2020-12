BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo’s alternate side parking rules go into effect on Monday. Police will begin enforcing these rules at 9 a.m.

This comes as crews continue to clean up following a record snowstorm that blanketed the region over the weekend.

Mayor Byron Brown says the main and secondary roads have been cleared, but the DPW Commissioner says there is still work that needs to be done.

