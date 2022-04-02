BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A locally-owned business celebrated a quarter century in North Buffalo Friday night.

The Antique Lamp Co. and Gift Emporium opened in 1997 on Hertel Avenue and it’s still there now. John Tobin quit his job as an electrical engineer 25 years ago to join his wife Susan in opening the shop. The Tobins say they’ve kept up with the times, and more than once, had film crews drop in.

You may also notice the balloon hats the Tobins are wearing in the video above; they were made by Mr. No, the Balloon Guy, as part of the anniversary celebration.