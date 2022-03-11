BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up, we got to chat with Buffalo-born rapper Benny the Butcher.
Benny talked about his new album “Tana Talk 4,” which was released today and named after Buffalo’s Montana Avenue, where he grew up.
He’s traveling from Atlanta to Buffalo on Friday to give back to the community.
From 2-8 p.m., the rapper, who recently signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings, will be at Marco’s Italian Deli giving out 500 sandwiches to frontline workers and fans.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
