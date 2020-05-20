1  of  2
Buffalo's Best Batman teams up with Salvation Army to help those in need

Buffalo

by: News 4 Buffalo

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s Best Batman is volunteering for a good cause this week.

He’s teamed up with the Salvation Army to help those in need.

Batman, also known as William Lorenz Jr., handed out food outside Buffalo Public School 18 on Albany Street.

He says it feels good to help those in need.

Lorenz will also be participating in a parade tomorrow in Orchard Park for a 7th birthday.

Desmond has been bravely battling leukemia over the past year and we’ve told his story on News 4 before.

Lorenz was also recently featured as one of Channel 4’s Heroes 4 Buffalo for his efforts during the pandemic.

